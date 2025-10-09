Ugandans reflect on past 63 years

As Uganda marks 63 years of independence, reflections from across the country paint a mixed picture; pride in peace and development tempered by frustration over poverty, corruption, and a sense that true independence remains elusive.

In Kampala, Ms Beatrice Nyangoma remembered how her parents once marked the day with joy and food. “Previously, people went to the market to buy rice and meat. Now few people even feel bothered — maybe because of how we’re being governed,” she lamented. In Rakai District, Gragam Wasajja believes Uganda’s independence remains incomplete as long as citizens remain poor.

“Real independence is people having money in their pockets,” he said. “Many Ugandans still live below the poverty line and can’t access basic services,” he added. From Mpigi District, elders shared cautious praise.

Mr Joseph Ssenkatuuka, 86, of Buwama Town Council, acknowledged visible progress in infrastructure. “Our roads are far better than before independence,” he said. “But all this borrowing from the World Bank and others worries me. Let Parliament block unnecessary loans — we must depend on our own money,” he added. His neighbour, Livingston Lumala, 72, said while peace has been maintained, government investment in health and social services has declined. “The only notable successes are personal gains, not community services. “Our health centres today need treatment themselves,” he said. In western Uganda, residents of Mbarara also spoke of economic hardship overshadowing celebration. Mr Evaristo Bainomugisha, 70, said the mood has shifted from jubilation to survival. “In the past, we would be in a celebratory mood on the eve of independence.

Now people are too burdened by poverty to care,” he said. At Mbarara Central Market, Mr Alex Tindiwensi, 64, expressed fear and anger over what he called declining freedoms. “You can’t talk of independence when people’s rights are abused and others live in fear,” he said. “We are witnessing the same terror they used to talk about in the past,” he added. Economy Retired civil servant Martin Twinoburyo agreed, arguing that Uganda’s economy remains dominated by foreigners. “If the country can’t sustain itself economically, then we can’t talk of independence,” he said. “We may have peace, but there’s little to be excited about.” Mr Eron Kaggwa, 80, said he has seen progress in how the country marks the day.

“These days, there’s a lot more effort. Government is putting in more energy to celebrate independence,” he said. And Mr Daniel Sande, 70, reminisced about the 1980s when independence celebrations drew crowds nationwide. “Back then, everyone participated — there was even an Independence Cup. Today, it’s mostly the youth,” he recalled.

Compiled by Rajab Mukombozi, Al Mahdi Ssenkabirwa, Malik Fahd Jjingo and Stephen Otage



