Ugandans resort to boats to beat inter-district travel ban

Many Ugandans have turned to canoes, boats and footpaths to dodge the inter-district travel ban put in place to contain the spread of Covid-19, Daily Monitor has learnt.

A survey conducted by this newspaper across the country indicates that Ugandans are using village paths, rivers and lakes to cross to other districts to farm and transact other business.



In Apac, for instance, people are using canoes to cross to Oyam, Kole and Kiryandongo districts.

“Many people from Alworoceng in Ibuje Sub-county are crossing River Nile to go to Kiryandongo District, and vice versa,” Mr Alex Atworo, a resident of Alworoceng Trading Centre, said on Monday.

Mr Emma Ngabirano, the Apac Resident District Commissioner, acknowledged that many people are not complying with the measures put in place to stop the spread of coronavirus.

What police say

The Apac acting District Police Commander, Mr Henry Mpirwe, said he has stepped deployment of police officers to enforce the inter-district travel ban.

“We have road blocks at Atana on our border with Kwania and also at Kungu ferry to block those who want to cross to and from Kiryandongo and also in Teboke for Oyam and Kole districts,” he said.

In Dokolo, Mr Jaspher Ouni, a journalist, said there are no checkpoints at the borders with Soroti, Kaberamaido, Alebtong, and Kwania.

“There is a police checkpoint at Agwata on the Dokolo- Lira border and another one at Agali on the Lira - Alebtong- Dokolo border, but people are passing either through Koroto, Iguli or Agwata Adwong then they come out from Obote College in Lira East Division,” he said.

In Arua, some boda boda cyclists carrying passengers pass through the gardens to dodge police checkpoints. Arua has numerous illegal unmanned routes, making it difficult for the police to trace them.

West Nile regional police spokesperson Hudson Ocen said those found using illegal routes are being arrested.

“The boda boda men are using phones to communicate the whereabouts of security men on checkpoints, which has made it difficult for us to trace them,” he said.

Mr Ocen said the police will start using radio and megaphones to sensitise the population living in the city suburbs about the purpose of the travel ban.

In Kamuli District, eastern Uganda, locals are using shortcuts to cross to other districts as police and sister security agencies struggle to enforce the inter-district travel ban.

In Greater Bushenyi, the police spokesperson, Mr Marshal Tumusiime, said they are facing some challenges in implementing the inter-district travel ban.

Mr Sam Atubangira, a resident of Bumbaire Sub-county in Bushenyi District, said people are using footpaths to cross to the neighbouring Sheema District.

“Unless people understand the essence of the directive and stop inter-district movements, we still have this disease here with us,” he said.

Background

Last week, Daily Monitor reported that some locals had devised means of beating security surveillance to cross to the neighbouring districts. Security forces have deployed at the major roads connecting neighbouring districts to stop people from crossing from one district to another. In some districts, some people bribe their way through, while in others, they reportedly organise in groups and send reconnaissance teams before moving enmasse.

