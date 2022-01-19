Ugandans should boycott fuel stations that keep prices high- PM Nabbanja

Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja

Job

By  Job Bwire

Online Editor

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • Uganda announced Tuesday it was suspending mandatory Covid testing at the border with Kenya after the measure caused huge truck queues, disrupting fuel supplies across the country.
  • Kenyan media reports spoke of traffic snarl-ups snaking as much as 70 kilometres (40 miles) from its border with Uganda because of the delays caused by the coronavirus testing

Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja Wednesday said a Cabinet meeting early this week decided that with the measures taken to ease flow of fuel tankers across Uganda's borders, it was not necessary to hike fuel prices. 
"I want to advise Ugandans to go to petrol stations that have not hiked the prices. Two companies have not hiked their prices. Go and buy from those ones. These others will also follow suit because it's now not necessary for any company to hike the price above Shs5,000," she said.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.