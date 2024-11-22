Ugandans should feel each others' pains - Spire Ssentongo

As the world celebrated World Philosophy Day on Thursday, November 21, Makerere University lecturer and philosopher Dr Jimmy Spire Ssentongo stressed the need for empathy in fostering inclusivity.

Dr Ssentongo said that understanding and relating to others' experiences is essential for breaking down barriers and creating a harmonious community.

Dr Ssentongo, popularly known as Dr Spire for his cartoons, shared a personal experience on the plight of a blind student in his class who was forced to stop attending due to a lack of support from his peers.

“A blind student in my class, who used a braille machine, his colleagues complained about the noise, and he eventually stopped attending. When I asked why, he said he could not take notes at the discomfort of others and felt excluded,” Dr Spire explained, adding that, “the incident highlights our blindness to diversity.”

Dr Spire called upon Ugandans to work collectively towards a society that values empathy, inclusivity, and mutual understanding, where everyone feels seen, heard, and valued. He highlighted areas for improvement including restructuring physical spaces for accessibility, providing resources for People With Disabilities and incorporating diverse perspectives into the education system.

“We shall never see the Uganda we want until we develop a central nervous system that enables us to feel each other's pain. By breaking down barriers and promoting social inclusion, we can build a brighter future for all,” he asserted.

Butambala MP and Public Accounts Committee Chairperson, Mr Muhammad Muwanga Kivumbi also advocated for the establishment of a national think tank to offer expert advice to the government on core values, free from political bias.

“Unlike intelligence teams, which often get sidetracked into investigating opposition figures, think tanks can focus on policy research and analysis, ensuring informed decision-making that promotes inclusivity,” he said.

Prof. Byaruhanga Rukooko urged Ugandans to develop critical thinking skills and engage in constructive dialogue to foster a culture of inclusion.

“We must move beyond mere tolerance and instead strive for a deep understanding and appreciation of our differences,” he urged.