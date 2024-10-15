Ugandans showcase beauty, culture at independence fete in China

Ugandans living in China celebrated their country's beauty, including tourism and culture as they marked 62nd independence anniversary.

The two-day back-to-back events started on October 12, three days after the October 9 official anniversary date, at Kempinski Hotel in Beijing and later climaxed Sunday at the Great Wall of China.

Foreign Affairs Ministry in the Sunday October 13 statement said over 300 people attended the Saturday event but the numbers increased to over 50,000 on Sunday.

Uganda’s Ambassador to Beijing Ms Oliver Wonekha, and the Consul General of Uganda in Guangzhou Amb Judyth Nsababera jointly hosted the events that were officiated by Amb Xue Bing, the special Envoy for Eastern Horn of Africa.

“Uganda, the Pearl of Africa offers experiences unlike anywhere else. Our incredible wildlife, including the ‘Big Five,’ combined with our rich natural landscapes and welcoming people, make Uganda a top destination for Chinese travelers seeking adventure, culture, and relaxation,” Amb Wonekha said.

The officials showcased Uganda's world-renowned coffee, and guests were also treated to an immersive display of Uganda's iconic cultural dance and tourist sites such as Murchison Falls, Bwindi Impenetrable Forest, the Rwenzori Mountains, and Lake Victoria.

“Visitors were treated to samples of Uganda's premium coffee, while branded souvenirs such as caps and water bottles bearing Uganda’s top tourist attractions were given out to further cement the image of Uganda as a must-visit destination,” the statement reads in part.”

Amb Nsababera emphasized the significance of strengthening economic ties through tourism and investment, noting,

“Tonight’s celebration is a unique opportunity to showcase the vast potential that Uganda holds—not only as a tourist destination but also as a growing hub for investment in sectors such as agro-processing, manufacturing, and mineral value addition,” she said.

Speaking at the Sunday event, Amb Wonekha highlighted the importance of continued collaboration: “Let us continue to deepen our partnership in diverse fields, from tourism and trade to cultural exchanges. Together, we can build a prosperous future that benefits both Uganda and China,”

Both diplomatic Missions reaffirmed their commitment to promoting Uganda’s tourism gems, high-quality coffee, and investment opportunities, aiming to attract more Chinese tourists and investors to the Pearl of Africa.

In line with Uganda’s economic transformation agenda, the events emphasized the critical role of tourism and coffee exports in fostering sustainable economic growth.