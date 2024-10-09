Ugandans studying in India highlight need for economic independence

Ugandans studying in India recently celebrated Uganda's Independence Day at Marwadi University, emphasizing the need for economic independence.

Dr Derrick Ssebaduka, president of the Association of Uganda Students in India (AUIS), highlighted the importance of developing local produce, particularly in the agricultural sector, to boost Uganda's economy.

"We are still a fair distance from economic independence," Dr. Ssebaduka noted. "If tourism is also promoted well, it can generate significant revenue for the country."

He expressed concern about corruption in Uganda, citing it as the biggest barrier to development. "It has not failed 100 percent, but more work needs to be done," Dr. Ssebaduka emphasized.

Dr Ssebaduka pointed to Singapore's success in eradicating corruption and ensuring proper fund allocation as a model to follow. "If you take reference from countries that have tremendously developed in recent years, like Singapore, one of their turning points was eradicating corruption."

Rajesh Chaplot, patron of the Association, echoed the sentiment, urging both Uganda and India to strengthen themselves against non-traditional war fronts.

"Today's world is not about traditional wars; it's about economic welfare, cold wars, online hacking of data, exploitation by foreign countries, social media wars, and biological wars," Chaplot explained.

Chaplot emphasized the importance of fighting corruption and poverty to achieve true independence. "We have to see both Uganda and India's independence not remain on mere papers but develop."

Dr. Ssebaduka also called for government support for international students through organizations like AUIS, highlighting the challenges they face.

"We encounter different challenges, and the worst of all is when we lose a fellow student," Dr. Ssebaduka said. "There should be clear procedures and guidelines on how the government can assist in the repatriation process and, if possible, a proper send-off."

Chaplot praised the Ugandan students for traveling thousands of kilometers to celebrate their country's independence. "This is the first time we are celebrating Uganda's independence in India," he said.

Chaplot also urged the Ugandan government to allocate funds to the high commission to support students in distress while studying in India.

The Independence Day celebrations served as a platform for Ugandans studying in India to reflect on their country's progress and potential.

Key speakers emphasized the need for economic independence, corruption eradication, and government support for international students.