Ugandans take teenage pregnancy fight to US

In a bid to intensify the fight against teenage pregnancies in Uganda, the Office of Uganda's Ambassador for Women and Girls has opened up an office in California, United states of America (USA).

The Ambassador for women and girls in Uganda, Ms Suzan Nabuuma, said the aim of opening up an office in California is to work with the American people to support women and girls facing hardships in Uganda.

She explained that the office will help in connecting young people in the USA to those in Uganda so that they can learn and support each other and uplift the lives of young mothers.

“We want to open our works globally. We have been working with different young people in Uganda and now we want to connect them with the young people in the US to cooperate and uplift the lives of young mothers and girls,” Ms Nabuuma said.

She said her office is aimed at responding to the most challenging humanitarian concerns affecting women and girls in Uganda, especially to end teenage pregnancy in the country.

This is done through nurturing young mothers, taking them back to school and giving adolescents health information.

Speaking in an event to unveil the new offices over the weekend, Ms Nabuuma noted that teenage pregnancies, sexual abuse are still a big problem in Uganda and asked Ugandans to support the young people.

“We talk about domestic violence, sexual harassment, teenage pregnancy and we explain how it is hurting us but we forget to act. Let’s not stop at talking about these things, let’s act,” Ms Nabuuma said.

Prof Badru Kateregga, the patron of the office said it will be used for resource mobilization, benchmarking among other activities to support young mothers and girls.

“It is manned by very strong people. Resources in other states are more than you can find around here. We will be allowed to fundraise and those who want to donate for the cause of the girl child and women can use that office to achieve what the ambassador (former) late Esther Nakajjigo set out to do,” Prof Kateregga said.

He said that it is a good unique development that helps in the cause of helping young mothers, girls and fight against teenage pregnancies.

Prof Kateregga also echoed on the increased cases of teenage pregnancies in Uganda and said that the situation needs attention by assisting young mothers and girls by providing information and support.

In 2018, the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development nominated the late Esther Nakajjigo as Uganda’s ambassador for women and girls after winning the Woman Achievers Award of the United Nations population fund.