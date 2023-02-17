Ugandans tipped on pursuing studies in sustainable energy devt
What you need to know:
- In 2017, Mubs and NORHED II entered into a partnership to begin teaching a Master in Energy Economics and Governance (MEEG) and a PhD in Energy Economics and Governance (PEEG).
- NORHED is a project for capacity building in higher education funded by NORAD, the Norwegian Agency for Development. The courses started in the academic year 2018/2019 but classes began in January 2019.
Ugandans have been urged to embrace studies in sustainable energy use and development.
According to Prof Moses Muhwezi, the Deputy Principal of Makerere University Business School (Mubs), such studies are necessary at the time when the country is moving towards development of its oil and gas sector as well as the need to use existing energy sources sustainably.
This comes after Mubs graduated two PhD students and five master’s degree students in Energy Economics and Governance at the 73rd Makerere University graduation ceremony on Thursday at the main campus.
According to Prof Muhwezi, Uganda is the first country in the East African Community to introduce the Energy Economics and Governance course, which looks into economic sense of using and managing the different sources of energy.
“We are graduating two PhDs in energy economics and governance. As a country, this is the first time this course is coming to look at the governance issues, the economic sense, energy utilisation and the local revenues from utilizing energy,” he said in an interview yesterday.
The PhD graduands are Vincent Fred Ssennono and Slyvia Manjeri Aarakit. The master’s graduands include Mr Jude Kamuganga, a magistrate at Arua City Court.
Prof Muhwezi also said currently, there is lack of integrated planning in the energy sector amid climate change effects.
He added that there is insufficient public awareness about opportunities and potential in the energy sector, which is also worsened by inadequate knowledge on mineral availability in Uganda.
Magistrate Kamuganga, who is graduating with a Master of Energy Economics and Governance (MEEG) today, said the course has helped him understand better the energy sector in Uganda.
“As a lawyer by profession, I believe I needed knowledge pertaining renewable energy, oil and gas and climate change, since they are new areas in our country. Lawyers require varied knowledge in private practice and judicial work, among others,” he said in an interview yesterday.
Despite not having a background of maths or economics at undergraduate level, Magistrate Kamuganga excelled in all course units, including; Mathematical Economics, Microeconomics, Engineering Economics and Econometrics.
According to Prof Muhwezi, currently, government has set targets of the amount of energy to be produced by 2040 from different energy sources, which can only be possible if the population is well educated in the field.
He said it is important for Ugandans to have basic knowledge in the field of energy science, energy challenges and future prospects, fossil fuels and renewable energy resources, sustainable energy management, technology and innovation because it is the source of clean jobs that contribute to preserving environment quality.