Ugandans tipped on pursuing studies in sustainable energy devt

This comes after Mubs graduated two PhD students and five master’s degree students in Energy Economics and Governance at the 73rd Makerere University graduation ceremony on Thursday at the main campus.

According to Prof Muhwezi, Uganda is the first country in the East African Community to introduce the Energy Economics and Governance course, which looks into economic sense of using and managing the different sources of energy.



“We are graduating two PhDs in energy economics and governance. As a country, this is the first time this course is coming to look at the governance issues, the economic sense, energy utilisation and the local revenues from utilizing energy,” he said in an interview yesterday.

The PhD graduands are Vincent Fred Ssennono and Slyvia Manjeri Aarakit. The master’s graduands include Mr Jude Kamuganga, a magistrate at Arua City Court.



Prof Muhwezi also said currently, there is lack of integrated planning in the energy sector amid climate change effects.

He added that there is insufficient public awareness about opportunities and potential in the energy sector, which is also worsened by inadequate knowledge on mineral availability in Uganda.

Magistrate Kamuganga, who is graduating with a Master of Energy Economics and Governance (MEEG) today, said the course has helped him understand better the energy sector in Uganda.

“As a lawyer by profession, I believe I needed knowledge pertaining renewable energy, oil and gas and climate change, since they are new areas in our country. Lawyers require varied knowledge in private practice and judicial work, among others,” he said in an interview yesterday.