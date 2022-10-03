Ugandans to get free limb surgeries

Indian Association in Uganda together with Rotary Club have embarked on a campaign to fund limb surgeries in Uganda in support of the poor who cannot afford to pay for such an operation.

The Mamta and Madhusudan Angrawal Foundation are focusing on those with artificial limbs first.

An artificial limb is worn by those that have undergone amputation and those born with absent or deficient limbs.

Mr Rao Mohan the chairman of the association said they resolved to work with Uganda's health workers on this project as they transfer skills to the local medics.

"We are standing in for everyone who wants to be a beneficiary and therefore no restriction on the number," Mr Rao said.

The past district governor, Mr John Magezi Ndamira said the project calls on the Rotary club to start engaging communities to identify people that need limbs so that they are able to take and document measurements.

Mr Agrawal Madhusudan the co-founder of the project said they started with heart surgeries and are now looking at supporting limb surgeries so that people can live happy lives.

"We have successfully operated on 22 children for heart-related illnesses and 40 more are leaving for India soon for more specialized treatment," Mr Madhusudan said.

Mr Bennita Namutebbi, one of the parents of children who benefited from free services says she had lost hope in her child due to lack of the money required for surgery at Mulago National Referral Hospital.