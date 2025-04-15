Ugandans told to embrace Tilenga oil and gas jobs

Sinopec International Petroleum Service Company has asked Ugandans to acquire information on the requirements to participate in the oil and gas business and bid for emerging jobs in the Tilenga oil project.

Speaking at a national content suppliers development workshop on April 10, Mr Yi Xuhui, the project director of the Sinopec Tilenga project, said having finished building the pipeline connecting the oil field from the Murchison Falls National Park to the Tilenga Central Processing facility, Ugandans should look out for job opportunities such as supplying goods and services.

“This is a huge project, the largest in the world built in the national park. Total was the client and we had to care for the environment in the national park. We ensured protection of animals came first, the environment second and forest third,” he said.

Mr Xuhui explained that having laid the pipeline underground in the national park to prevent any problems with the wildlife, a process that was monitored by several institutions to ensure they connect the oil field from the park to the Central processing facility, that phase of work has now introduced several disciplines for job creation that requires looking out for local resources to fill up job positions for employees and sub-contractors.

He said they have also developed a local training programme to help Ugandans understand the industry.

Asked what is now available for Ugandans to benefit from the industry and what is required of them, Mr Solomon Ruyonga, Sinopec’s spokesperson, said after connecting the oil wells to the Tilenga Central Processing Facility, which will now clean out water and soil from the oil and transfer it to the East African Crude Oil Pipeline, there is now need for suppliers of different goods and services.

He added that there is a need for training and building capacity of the people participating in the sector to ensure they understand and comply with the oil and gas standards. He explained that that is why Sinopec is currently holding sensitisation workshops countrywide.

“It is important that suppliers get information and bid for opportunities. We should be ready to collaborate and do projects for our own uptake. Before the CPF [Central Processing Facility], we had over 300 Ugandans participating and we have spent over $50 million (about Shs182.8 billion),” he said.

Mr Ruyonga added that the jobs required range from catering, accommodation, medical and lifting services, construction, maintenance, equipment hire,transport, and logistics, among others.

About tilenga project

The Tilenga project is operated by TotalEnergies Exploration, and Production (TEPU) on behalf of the Joint Venture Partners comprising of: TEPU with the majority participating interest of 56.67 percent, the China National Offshore Oil Company with 28.33 percent, and the Uganda National Oil Company with 15 percent.

The project includes putting in place facilities to support the production of petroleum from six oilfields located in Buliisa and Nwoya districts. The Tilenga project is one of the two flagship upstream petroleum production projects in the country.

It consists of nine onshore oilfields with one field in the Murchison Falls National Park – North of River Nile, and eight fields in the South of the Nile (outside the park). The development of Tilenga project is planned to be undertaken through Onshore drilling of 426 wells for approximately 4.6 years.

The project is projected to produce 190,000 barrels per day of oil at peak, which will be processed and cleaned up at the Central Processing Facilities (CPF) located in the Industrial Area.

The CPF consists of a series of tanks and piping systems through which the produced oil and the associated gas will be processed to remove unwanted mixtures such as water and sand.

Source: Petroleum Authority of Uganda.