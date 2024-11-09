UHOA appeals for more funding, apprenticeship programmes as UHTTI graduates 459

The Uganda Hotel Owners’ Association (UHOA) has appealed for more funding and apprenticeship programmes to develop the country’s capacity in the hospitality industry.

The call was made by the Chairlady of UHOA, Ms Susan Muhwezi, in a speech read for her by UHOA Executive Director, Ms Jean Byamugisha, at the 15th graduation of Uganda Hotel and Tourism Training Institute (UHTTI) at Jinja City on October 8.

“Today’s graduation marks a step forward, yet it also highlights the need for more apprenticeship programmes to develop Uganda’s capacity in the hospitality industry,” Ms Muhwezi said.

She added: “Our sector is one of the cornerstones of economic growth, and by investing in our youth, we are investing in a brighter, more competitive future for the country.

“To make this happen, I appeal to our partners and stakeholders for increased funding. With more support, we can extend these apprenticeship opportunities to more regions and communities, creating pathways for youth who will strengthen our hospitality sector.”

Ms Muhwezi hailed the International Labour Organisation (ILO) for its support and funding which have made the programme possible; UHTTI for demonstrating its excellence as a premier centre for hospitality training, and the UHOA Board and Secretariat for coordinating the programme.

UHTTI Principal, Richard Kawere, said this was the biggest graduating class since the inception of the institute in the early 1990s.

“Today, I am presenting a total of 459 graduands before you, out of which 268 are conventional fulltime and 191 are the apprenticeship programme.

“The graduates have been fully equipped with all the necessary knowledge, competences and skills required for the job market to fully contribute to the growth of the sector,” Mr Kawere said.

Adding: “The graduating class consists of 191 apprentices funded under the Prospect Project of the ILO funding. The institute has been at the forefront of implementing the national apprenticeship in partnership with the UHOA and the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development.”

The Minister of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities, Col (Rtd) Tom Butime, who presided over the ceremony, said the government will continue according importance and increase the resource envelope allocated to the skilling of the tourism workforce, and endeavor to address the challenges affecting the delivery of the UHTTI mandate.

“I am sure that with 459 students receiving Diplomas and Certificates today, I can confidently affirm that this is a sign of progress and response to the industry needs,” Col Butime said.