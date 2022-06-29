UHRC asks govt to hire sign language interpreters

Uganda Human Rights Commission (UHRC) has asked the government to hire sign language interpreters in all Ministries, Departments and Agencies if they are to fulfil the 2016 United Nations recommendations for rights of People with Disabilities (PWDs).

Speaking to the media during the National Inter- ministerial dialogue on disability rights in Kampala yesterday, the UHRC chairperson, Ms Mariam Wangadya, said every public institution must have sign language interpreters to ensure PWDs get specific services.

“The issue of public institutions having sign language interpreters is in the law. The Constitution provides for access of information to PWDs,” she said.

Ms Wangadya added that during the 10th Parliament, legislators passed a law that two people must be employed by Parliament to provide sign language services at all time, but up to now, many government departments haven’t implemented it.

Ms Easter Kyozira, the chief executive officer of National Union of Disabled Persons of Uganda (NUDIPU), said the government should promote inclusion of PWDs in institutions.

“The government promised to invest more resources in ensuring that all services are inclusive to all persons, including PWDs, but that has not yet happened. We are still raising our voices and reminding the government to do so,” she said

The law

However, Ms Prosper Muhumuza, a commissioner at the Gender ministry, said the government has scored more that 100 percent as far as access to justice is concerned.

“This is part of the PWDs Act where we committed under the UNCRPD that we shall ensure access to justice and we have demonstrated this by ensuring that PWDS who could not read the Constitution by themselves can now read it on their own,” he said.

Mr Muhumuza added that the government has brailed the Constitution and the copies are available.

He also said the government has been giving the private sector tax waivers to make sure they import many devices for PWDS.

Promise

In May, the government pledged to increase support towards the enhancement of inclusive education for PWDs.