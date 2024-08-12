UHRC awards Shs45m to family of man killed by police in Kabale

The Uganda Human Rights Commission (UHRC) tribunal sitting in Kabale District on Monday awarded Shs45M in compensation to the family of Innocent Twinomujuni, who was brutally murdered by two police officers in 2008.

The tribunal, presided over by chairperson Mariam Wangadya and comprising commissioners Crispin Kaheru, Lamex Omaro Apitta, and retired Colonel Stephen Basaliza, is in Kabale for the hearing of 13 petitions.

The tribunal heard from Mr Francis Rugasimbana, that his son Twinomujuni was taken into police custody on suspicion of theft, but tragically, his body was later discovered at Kabale Hospital mortuary with fatal bullet wounds to the chest and back on May 25, 2008.

The tribunal found that the two police officers, IP Defasi Buko and Cpl Karuhize, had violated Twinomujuni's right to life. The officers had claimed they were releasing him on police bond but instead took him to Kabaraga Hills and executed him.

It is alleged that Twinomujuni was brutally murdered by two police officers who picked him up from Kabale police custody and shot him dead claiming that he was a notorious thief.

"The accused had a right to life despite being a suspect in a case of theft. His family was left in grief, while his two children were orphaned," said Col Basaliza, reading the tribunal's decision. "The actions of the accused persons were arrogant, high-handed, criminal, oppressive, intentional, deliberate, wanton, arbitrary, and reprehensible."

"We award the estate of the late Innocent Twinomujuni a sum of Shs45M as compensation for violation of his rights to life," the tribunal held. "The Shs45M compensation will carry 10 per cent interest from the date hereof until payment is done in full."

The tribunal also ordered that 60 per cent of the compensation be given to Twinomujuni's two children.

Ms Wangadya said the tribunal's decision sends a message that impunity has no place in civilised society.