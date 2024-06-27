UHRC condemns torture in gathering evidence from suspects

The Uganda Human Rights Commission (UHRC) has challenged criminal investigators, to desist using torture to coerce suspects to provide information about cases under investigation.

“The investigator who uses torture to obtain information can be charged with torture as stipulated under the Prevention and Prohibition of Torture Act,” UHRC chairperson Mariam Wangadya said.

Speaking at the United Nations International Day in support of torture victims in Kampala on Wednesday, Wangadya emphasized that the Evidence Act states that any information obtained through torture is illegal and not admissible in court.

She further explained that: “The same law states that, a victim of torture who is charged with any crime will be acquitted of the crime once they satisfy court that in the course of the investigation, they were tortured.”

The Human Rights Watch Report indicates that Uganda government authorities frequently employ torture against government opponents and ordinary civilians accused of supporting rebel groups, as well as suspected common criminals.

William Kyomya, the National Coordinator for Torture Survivors ‘Association in Uganda, called on government and human rights defenders to support torture survivors both mentally and economically.

In 2023, the UHRC tribunal awarded about Shs196m to victims of human rights violations.

At least Shs74.5m of the above amount was allocated to nine torture victims.

According to Kyomya, their association has a membership of over 180 torture survivors.

Crispin Kaheru, a commissioner at UHRC said: “We monitor detention facilities and conducts regular inspections to identify instances of torture. The Prevention and Prohibition of Torture Act, 2012, criminalizes torture and prescribes several penalties for perpetrators.”

In 2020, the UHRC registered 308(49%) complaints of torture out of 627 human rights violations registered, and in 2022 the government’s rights body registered 267 (37%) complaints of torture out of 691 human rights violations.

Rev Canon Augustine Musiwuufu Magala, a board member of the African Centre for Treatment and Rehabilitation of Torture Victims (ACTV) emphasized the urgent need to end torture.

Torture ranks highest among the complaints registered at UHRC in terms of human rights violation cases, per a 2023 report.