UHRC dismisses Kooki cultural leader's torture case against former VP Ssekandi

The Uganda Human Rights Commission (UHRC) chaired by its boss Mariam Wangadya has dismissed a case where Kooki chiefdom cultural leader Apollo Sansa Kabumbuli II dragged former vice president Edward Kiwanuka Ssekandi to the commission on allegations of torture.

In his application, Kamuswaga alleged that Ssekandi’s bodyguards on February 2, 2016 manhandled him during his arrest as he tried to overtake the vice president’s convoy at Kinyanya on Masaka—Kyotera-Mutukula Highway.

The Kamuswaga, who was casually dressed and driving himself on the day, was accused of “overtaking the vice president’s convoy in a dangerous manner.”

Several social and political commentators criticised the manner in which Kamuswaga was arrested, saying “it was dehumanizing and not befitting a person of his standing in society, especially among his subjects.”

Ssekandi later told journalists that he had received information about Kamuswaga’s arrest a day after the incident and apologized to the cultural leader.

While giving her ruling during a special session at UHRC regional offices in Masaka City on November 18, Wangadya said the Kamuswaga has since failed to appear before the commission despite the many sessions being held in the region, an indicator that he lost interest in the case.

However, the deputy Katikkiro of Obwa Kamuswaga bwa Kooki Mr Godfrey Kimbugwe appeared before the commission on Tuesday, saying he was going to testify on Kamuswaga’s behalf since he was available when his boss was being tortured.

But Wangadya insisted that it was not Kimbugwe who was tortured and Kamuswaga had to appear in person before the commission.

Security guards of former Vice President Edward Kiwanuka Ssekandi arrest Kooki chiefdom cultural leader Apollo Ssansa Kabumbuli II on February 2, 20216. PHOTO/FILE/ COURTESY

Records before the commission show that the Kamuswaga indicated that he was driving his official vehicle which had an emblem and that there was no need for Ssekandi’s bodyguards to attack him.

“We are going to appeal the ruling because we have always waited for the commission to give us a hearing, in vain,” Kimbugwe emphasized.

The commission also heard complaints of a man identified as Henry Mayanja, who accused prison officers at Kaliisizo Prison of torturing him.

Masaka Regional UHRC chairperson Farouk Nyende said that in the past 11 months, 137 cases have been registered and out of these, only six were fit to be heard by the commission.

Among the six cases heard were two each of torture, illegal detention in police custody, denied fair hearing and once case of child neglect.

The commission however advised people with complaints to report them to their offices for them to get justice.