UHRC fails to find 18 Kyagulanyi supporters

The Uganda Humans Rights Commission (UHRC) has established the whereabouts of only seven Nation Unity Platform (NUP) supporters who have allegedly been missing since 2019.

On November 28, 2022, the commission wrote to NUP requesting information about the alleged missing persons, which included contacts of their next of kin, photos of the missing persons and their national identification numbers (NINS).

The following day, NUP provided UHRC with particulars of 25 supporters and investigations commenced.

However, UHRC revealed yesterday that they were only able to trace seven of the supporters.

These include Mr Jamushid Kavuma, Mr Badru Haruna Ssonko, Mr Charles Ntale, Mr Abdu Bayani Babu, Mr Godrefy Marvin Kirumira, Mr Patrick Ahumuza and Mr Steven Muleme.

In an interview with this publication yesterday, Ms Mariam Wangadya, the chairperson of UHRC, said investigations are still ongoing.

“What I have issued is an update so far preempted by the NUP press conference they held yesterday (Wednesday),” Ms Wangadya said.

“When we contacted the next of kin, they directed us to the seven people. Some are still on police bond and others are facing trial. For others it will necessitate further steps which are already underway,” she added.

I have issued a statement providing an update of the investigations into allegations of missing persons brought to @UHRC_UGANDA by @NUP_Ug pic.twitter.com/xJvIEIJIfY — Chairperson_UHRC (@ChairpersonUhrc) January 18, 2023

Ms Wangadya, however, said NUP provided inadequate information about their supporters and this has delayed investigations.

“They have been talking about thousands of their supporters who are missing. But the list they sent me has 25 names, so what happened to the thousands they sing about every day?” she said.

She added: “I asked for the national ID numbers of the victims. Out of the 25 names, only one had a corresponding name and the others did not. Should we assume the other 24 do not have national IDs?”

The commission chairperson added that some of the victim’s phone numbers cannot be reached.

READ: NUP party goes to court over missing persons

“As much as they (NUP) criticise us, they have not given us time and they are very impatient. Don’t expect that between December 29 and January 19, we should have completed the investigations,” Ms Wangadya said.

Out of the seven people, three were charged with murder and are still honouring their police bond requirement by reporting to the Special Investigations Department in Kireka.

The rest were charged with malicious damage to property and were released on bail. They appeared in court on Tuesday.

Efforts to speak to Mr Lewis Rubongoya, the general secretary to NUP, on the matter were futile since his known telephone contact was unavailable by press time yesterday.

During Wednesday’s press conference at NUP headquarters, Mr Rubongoya, promised to petition international bodies claiming that UHRC has not done enough to secure the release of their supporters.