UHRC quiz IGP’s representative over Muhoozi’s rallies 

The Uganda Human Rights Commission (UHRC) legal team has quizzed a senior police officer, who represented the Inspector General of Police, over allowing Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba’s rallies while blocking those of people considered to be government critics.

Last week, the chairperson of the UHRC, Ms Mariam Wangadya, summoned the police chief to appear at their office on allegations of stopping lawful gatherings and peaceful demonstrations held by opposition figures, including Members of Parliament.

IGP Martins Okoth-Ochola didn’t turn up yesterday but sent Mr James Kusemererwa from police’s Legal and Human Rights Services Directorate to represent him.

According to Ms Ida Nakiganda, the head of legal at UHRC, they asked Mr Kusemererwa why the police allow political rallies organised by the First Son yet they block those of the opposition and any other person considered to be a government critic.

Police defence

In his response, Mr Kusemererwa said Gen Muhoozi often notifies them of his meeting as per the law, but the others don’t, a reason they disperse their meetings.

“The police responded that the General has been notifying them prior to those celebrations,” Ms Nakiganda said.

Gen Muhoozi has been holding several rallies around the country to popularise his campaign to replace his father, President Museveni, as the next head of state. Many of his supporters have also been carrying out processions on highways in major cities and towns without any police intervention.

But the same police have been blocking opposition meetings and even using teargas to disperse both outdoor and indoor events.

The opposition leaders have been insisting that the law doesn’t require them to seek permission to hold events or political rallies.

Police restrain Mr Robert Kyagulanyi and his supporters during a protest against social media tax on July 11, 2018. Police are accused of blocking opposition rallies while allowing those of the ruling government. Photo/ISAAC KASAMANI

In a statement by the UHRC, Ms Nakiganda said the IGP representative “informed the Commission that whereas they recognise the fact that citizens are not supposed to seek permission to express themselves or hold gatherings, there is a requirement to give notice to police prior to any gathering but at times the said gatherings do not fulfil this requirement.”

The summoning of the IGP comes after the police in Mityana District blocked a meeting organised by area Woman Member of Parliament Joyce Bagala, which Ms Wagandya said was a violation of the rights of elected Members of Parliament to talk to her constituents.



