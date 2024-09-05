UHRC to investigate Bobi incident

The Uganda Human Rights Commission (UHRC) chairperson, Ms Mariam Wangadya, has instituted a team to investigate how National Unity Platform (NUP) president Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine was injured.

In an interview with Monitor yesterday, Ms Wangadya said: “I want to say that at the moment we do not have all the facts. We are hearing conflicting accounts from the Leader of Opposition and the police. What we gather from both of them, though, is that this was not a shooting incident. I have constituted a team from my office to inquire into the matter and prepare a report.”

She said Mr Kyagulanyi is a national leader and not just the NUP president and any harm done to him is a matter of grave concern to all Ugandans.

“Yesterday, I watched horror videos of him limping and being supported by his friends and aides, with blood oozing from his leg. My greatest sympathy for him,” Ms Wangadya added.

Ms Wangadya said her team would thoroughly investigate the matter and that she would take action upon receiving their report.

Mr Kyagulanyi was injured on Tuesday in Kira Municipality, Wakiso District where he had gone to visit the party’s legal adviser, Mr George Musisi.

Incident

Mr Musisi said police started firing tear gas at the NUP leaders’s supporters and that as Mr Kyagulanyi got out of his vehicle to confront one of the officers, he was “shot” in the left leg.

However, police spokesperson Rusoke Kituuma said the officers on the ground revealed that Mr Kyagulanyi was injured after stumbling while getting into his vehicle.

Mr Kituuma said when Mr Kyagulanyi left the lawyer’s residence, he and his team moved out of their cars and embarked on a procession to Bulindo Town.

He said although the police advised against it, Mr Kyagulanyi and his team insisted on proceeding and blocking the road, which prompted the police to intervene and prevent the procession.

“During the ensuing altercation, it is alleged that he sustained injuries. Police officers on site claim he stumbled while getting into his vehicle, causing the injury, whereas Hon Kyagulanyi and his team assert that he was shot,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ms Wangadya urged the police to always exercise utmost professionalism and care in the performance of their duties to avoid harming innocent people.

“We also request all our leaders and the people of Uganda to adhere to the rules of public order management. Some spaces are not suitable for large gatherings such as rallies. We will work with all stakeholders to ensure such incidents do not recur,” Ms Wangadya said.

She added: “In the meantime, we request supporters of the NUP to exercise restraint, remain calm, and avoid making any inflammatory statements that may undermine national peace. Kyagulanyi is in the good hands of professional medical personnel and is receiving the best care in one of the best health facilities in Uganda. We wish him a quick recovery.”

Not happy

Several Opposition leaders, including former presidential candidate Dr Kizza Besigye, condemned the police for consistently using excessive force when dispersing the Opposition gatherings.

“I have just caught up with what happened last evening in Bulindo. The horrible outcome is, as usual, totally uncalled for—police aggression against political opposition leaders,” Dr Besigye said on his official X account.

He added: “From LoP SSenyonyi, the injuries Kyagulanyi suffered are from the tear gas grenade that the Uganda Police Force usually employs as part of persecution. We condemn the police for its continued rampant abuse of human rights.”