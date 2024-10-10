UK announces Shs4.8b towards Uganda's Mpox response

The United Kingdom (UK) has announced a significant contribution of up to £1 million (approximately UGX 4.8 billion) to support Uganda's response to the ongoing Mpox outbreak.

According to the British High Commission in Kampala, this funding will be channelled through Baylor College of Medicine and the Infectious Disease Institute to enhance coordination, surveillance, risk communication, and community engagement.

Mr Philip Smith, Acting British High Commissioner to Uganda, emphasized the importance of collaboration: "It is critical that we work with the Government of Uganda to counter this outbreak. We are pleased to announce this additional funding to support a timely response. The UK's support will work in affected districts to improve the response to the outbreak on the ground."

Hon. Jane Ruth Aceng, Minister for Health, expressed gratitude for the UK's long-standing support: "The UK has always been a key partner with the Government of Uganda on our outbreak response. We appreciate the £1 million contribution via implementing partners Baylor Uganda and Infectious Disease Institute in supporting us respond efficiently to the Mpox outbreak."

This support builds upon previous UK assistance, including £2.2 million for the Ebola outbreak in 2022 and nearly £10 million for Ebola preparedness between 2018 and 2020.

"We will stand with the Government and people of Uganda in tackling this outbreak," Mr Smith reaffirmed.