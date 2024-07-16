UK appoints new High Commissioner to Uganda, Lisa Chesney

The United Kingdom Foreign, Commonwealth and Development office on July 16 announced the appointment of a new British High Commissioner to Uganda.

Ms Lisa Chesney, whose appointment takes effect from October 2024, replaces Ms Kate Airey. Ms Airey was appointed at the end of 2019 and assumed her diplomatic roles in Uganda in November 2020.

According to a press statement from the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development office, Ms Airey will be transferred to "another Diplomatic Service appointment" as Ms Chesney joins the UK's diplomatic mission in Uganda to represent interests of the UK.

As the current British High Commissioner in Freetown, Sierra Leon, a role she has held since August 2021, Ms Chesney, has served in various international diplomacy positions including at the Home Office, Head of the Counter-Extremism Unit and leading the COVID-19 Recovery and Change efforts.

Her experience in security and counter-terrorism extends to her time at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO), where she was the Deputy Head of the Security Policy Department from 2015 to 2018 and was also the Deputy Head of Mission in Mogadishu and Head of Politics and Strategic Communications in Lashkar Gah, Helmand Province.

In addition to her work in the public sector, Ms Chesney has experience in the private sector, having worked for Coats Plc in various roles, including European Category Director and Central Europe Marketing Manager, from 1995 to 2008.



