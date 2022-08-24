UK-based businessman drowns while saving son

A sombre mood engulfed mourners at Bukasa Village, Nkozi Sub-county in Mpigi District at the weekend as they buried a UK-based businessman, who drowned in River Nile last week.

Lawrence Kakooza, who had wedded his wife two weeks earlier, was with his family on holiday at Gipiir and Labongo Safari Lodge just outside Murchison Falls National Park when the incident happened. Hector Katongole,17, the deceased’s eldest son, told mourners that his father risked his life to save his younger brother, Lucas Ssenyondo,12.

“I notified my father after finding out that Lucas was drowning. My father desperately jumped into the water to save him. He saved Lucas but failed to come out of the water. We desperately saw him struggle and later disappeared,” Katongole narrated.

It is reported that the family had checked in at the hotel shortly after 6pm but the boys wanted to go swimming. By the time they went to the water section, all the attendants and divers had left.

A team of marine police and local divers recovered Katongole’s body at Wangkawa, Pakwach Town Council in Pakwach District last week.

Ms Justine Nabwami, the widow, promised residents that her family would fulfil all the pledges made to the community, including building a secondary school.

“As we went through the different ceremonies, we have some people who have not yet been paid but we pledge that all the debts will be cleared. You can document and present the claims to the family. We had already bought the land for construction of the secondary school. It will be built,” she said.