UK court orders Sudhir to surrender phone for forensic scrutiny in Crane Bank case

The English High Court has ordered Ugandan businessman Sudhir Ruparelia to hand over his mobile phone for forensic examination in the ongoing legal battle involving Crane Bank Limited (CBL), dfcu Bank, and the Bank of Uganda.

The directive, issued by Justice Paul Stanley, marks a significant procedural development in a long-running dispute over the controversial sale of Crane Bank’s assets in 2017. The court also ordered Mr. Ruparelia’s daughter, Sheena Ruparelia, to disclose relevant materials from her email account for examination.

The legal proceedings stem from Crane Bank’s allegations that dfcu Bank engaged in wrongful conduct during its acquisition of the bank’s assets following a central bank takeover in 2016. Crane Bank, now under receivership, claims that the transaction and underlying processes were tainted by irregularities.

In the same ruling, Justice Stanley dismissed an application by Crane Bank’s lawyers to exclude key forensic documents, particularly a series of audit reports prepared by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), from being admitted as evidence.

Crane Bank’s legal team had argued that the PwC Uganda office was not part of the internationally recognised PwC network and that the reports did not meet the standards required for admissibility. But Justice Stanley disagreed.

“The reports, which span over 150 pages and cover a period dating back to the early 2000s, contain findings that, if accurate, raise serious concerns about how Crane Bank was managed,” he ruled.

Among the issues flagged in the PwC documents are alleged misstatements in the bank’s balance sheet, concealment of shareholder identities, diversion of funds, and irregular insider transactions. The judge said such findings, if substantiated, would be “inconsistent with what any sensible regulator would wish to see in the operation of a strategically important bank.”

The court’s decision to allow forensic examination of Mr. Ruparelia’s phone is aimed at determining whether any relevant communications or documents were withheld or deleted — a matter that could influence how the court assesses the broader claims of mismanagement and regulatory violations.

The ruling is seen as a win for dfcu Bank, which has consistently defended its 2017 acquisition of Crane Bank’s assets as lawful and in line with Bank of Uganda directives.

In a statement, dfcu said the claims brought against it are “without merit” and that it remains committed to defending its position “vigorously while upholding the highest standards of ethical conduct and corporate governance.”

The dispute traces back to the Bank of Uganda’s intervention in October 2016, when the central bank took control of Crane Bank citing undercapitalisation and poor corporate governance. The bank was placed under statutory management before its assets were sold to dfcu in a transaction worth Shs200 billion.

Sudhir Ruparelia, Crane Bank’s former majority shareholder, has challenged the central bank’s actions and the asset sale in various Ugandan courts — some of which have ruled in his favour. However, the UK proceedings are focused on broader issues, including the propriety of the acquisition process and allegations of financial malpractice.

Legal analysts say the UK court’s openness to considering all evidence, including potentially sensitive material from both sides, signals a rigorous and potentially precedent-setting process.

Hearings in the case are expected to continue over the coming months.




