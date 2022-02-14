UK pledges Shs187b to support climate smart businesses

 British High Commissioner to Uganda, Ms Katey Airey. PHOTO/FILE

By  Franklin Draku

What you need to know:

  • Ms Kate Airey, the British High Commissioner to Uganda, told the delegates that now is the time to translate the paper agreements into action.

The UK-Uganda green growth conference opened last week with opportunities for both Ugandan and British investors to invest in climate smart businesses to spur sustainable economic growth in Uganda. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.