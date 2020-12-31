UK to release Shs208b aid for Covid-19 fight

This support comes a few weeks after the World Food Programme (WFP) warned that it would reduce monthly relief cash and food rations for refugees in Uganda

As the country experiences a surge in Covid-19 cases, the United Kingdom (UK) has said it will release funding of £47 million (about Shs208 billion) to sustain the Covid-19 fight in Uganda and eight other countries.

A press statement from the British High Commission in Kampala that Daily Monitor saw yesterday, indicates that the aid will be used to provide food, nutrition, water and shelter for vulnerable families such as refugees.

“Hundreds of millions of people living in the world’s largest humanitarian crises are struggling to survive, threatened by conflict, starvation and Coronavirus. This extra emergency UK aid will mean people can feed their families and prevent these crises from escalating into widespread famine. We hope to see other donors step up to the plate with some extra funding to prevent these global crises from getting worse,” UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said.

This support comes a few weeks after the World Food Programme (WFP) warned that it would reduce monthly relief cash and food rations for refugees in Uganda to 60 per cent of the full ration in February next year due to funding shortfalls. Uganda has around 1.26 million refugees, according to the WFP.

“Covid-19 must not be an excuse for the world to turn its back on refugees at this terrible time. We appreciate that donors fully funded our refugee operation in Uganda in 2019, but right now we are unable to keep up with even basic food assistance and the poorest will suffer the most as we have to cut still further,” the WFP Country Director, Mr El-Khidir Daloum, said in a press statement two weeks ago.

There has been rising cases of shortage of food in refugee settlements according to media reports. Most vulnerable women, children and the elderly are increasingly at risk of becoming malnourished. This can in turn impact their immune systems and make them more likely to be infected as they search for food.

The UK says it is also lobbying international donors to provide more funding and working to ensure conflict parties allow humanitarian access for aid workers as well as ensure the protection of civilians.

Humanitarian crises are getting worse all over the world according to UN data published earlier this month, and this is being worsened by the pandemic, with 235 million people expected to be in need of urgent assistance next year compared to 175 million people at the start of 2020.