UK, UNFPA launch Shs3b family planning programme in Uganda

Residents of Mukono and Wakiso districts are set to benefit from a Shs3 billion (£785,220) family planning initiative funded by the United Kingdom government in partnership with the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA).

The nine-month program aims to strengthen Uganda’s healthcare system by delivering effective, efficient, equitable, and sustainable family planning services particularly targeting high-burden and hard-to-reach populations.

The initiative comes at a time when access to quality family planning services remains a significant challenge in Uganda. A report released last year by Makerere University School of Public Health revealed that only 5 percent of sampled health facilities met the minimum standards for providing comprehensive family planning services to women.

Speaking during the partnership signing ceremony, Ms Gift Malunga, UNFPA Country Representative, said the funding comes at a critical moment when demand for such services is high.

“This contribution comes at a critical time. It will help unlock the potential of Uganda’s private sector to deliver high-quality, client-centered family planning services ensuring that no woman is left behind,” said Ms Malunga.

Globally, 257 million women and girls who wish to use contraception still lack access. In Uganda, 15.3 percent of women aged 15 to 49 have unmet family planning needs, putting them at greater risk of unintended pregnancies, unsafe abortions, and preventable maternal deaths, according to the 2022 Performance Monitoring for Action (PMA) survey by Makerere University School of Public Health.

The program is expected to bolster health infrastructure, improve service delivery, and extend outreach to underserved communities ultimately advancing reproductive health outcomes and promoting gender equality.

Mr Philip Smith, Development Director at the British High Commission, emphasized the UK’s commitment to sustainable development and empowering local systems.

“This partnership reflects the UK’s commitment to modern development cooperation one that empowers local systems, strengthens private sector engagement, and delivers lasting impact. By investing in family planning, we are investing in women’s health, economic empowerment, and Uganda’s national development,” Mr Smith said.

Under the initiative, more than 500 health workers from at least 250 private clinics, pharmacies, and drug shops will be trained to deliver comprehensive family planning services. In addition, the program will incorporate digital tools including AI-powered chatbots to improve information access and client engagement.



