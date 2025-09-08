Ukrainian journalist raises awareness of war back home

Mr Peter Zalmayev, a Ukrainian journalist and activist, is currently travelling across Africa in an effort to raise deeper awareness of the war in Ukraine among nations often sidelined in global geopolitical discourse. A TV host based in Kyiv, Mr Zalmayev has reported throughout the three-year conflict. Now, during an extended break, he has chosen not only to explore Africa but also to engage in meaningful dialogue about the war with communities and media outlets across the continent.

Trek across Africa

Mr Zalmayev arrived in Uganda by bus from Rwanda on August 11, on his way to visit the idyllic Lake Bunyonyi in Kabale in south-western Uganda, before heading for the capital, Kampala, and then onto Kenya, the Seychelles, and Madagascar. Having already travelled through 29 countries, with 11 more to go, Mr Zalmayev is expected in Ethiopia next week. He describes his global itinerary as “mega-exhausting but rewarding.” Uganda marked the 14th of 40 countries he plans to visit over a 400-day journey that began in South Africa. His travels have taken him through Lesotho, Botswana, Namibia, Eswatini, Mozambique, Zambia, Zimbabwe, and Malawi before entering East Africa via Tanzania and Rwanda.

Pleasure and purpose

“This is a realisation of my lifelong dream to come to Africa,” Mr Zalmayev explains. “So I’m combining pleasure with a sort of mission. I’ve taken it upon myself to talk about my country and also use my skills as a communicator, someone who regularly comments for CNN, BBC, Al Jazeera, and France 24, for some good.”

The self-appointed ambassador of public diplomacy for Ukraine emphasises that his mission is as much about listening as it is about talking. He says his interactions so far reveal that the African continent has been economically impacted by the war, and that many Africans are weary of the ongoing conflict.

“The idea is to reach local audiences through TV, newspapers, and radio to talk about the war in Ukraine, and to hear how it has affected them,” he says. “It’s not just talking. It’s a listening tour. I want to understand what people think about the war, why they think what they think, and how it has impacted them over the past two to three years.”

Unintended consequences

Mr Zalmayev reports that many Africans he has spoken with hope for a swift end to the war. He notes that the conflict has led to soaring inflation, sky-rocketing fuel and food prices, especially grain, and most critically, a diversion of humanitarian aid from Africa to Ukraine. He is sceptical about the prospects for peace, especially when reflecting on past discussions between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Mr Zalmayev believes Mr Putin is using diplomatic overtures to stall for time. Even with assurances that Ukraine will not be allowed into Nato, the issue often cited as the war’s trigger, Mr Zalmayev doubts the fighting will stop.

“Russia has already taken about 20 percent of Ukrainian territory. Mr Putin is obsessed with a historical mission to restore the glory of Russia, essentially to reconstitute the Soviet Union in some form. And without Ukraine, there is no restoration. Ukraine was and remains a major part of the former Soviet Union, and that makes it his top priority,” he explains. “He sees himself as a modern-day Peter the Great, the 18th-century czar, the gatherer of Russian lands. He’s even said as much. That’s his self-proclaimed historical mission.”

Expanding diplomatic fronts

After four days engaging with Uganda’s media, Mr Zalmayev departed for Kenya. He is expected to visit several other countries, including the Seychelles, Mauritius, and Madagascar. Since the war began in 2022, Ukraine has opened 10 new embassies across Africa, part of a broader effort to strengthen diplomatic ties with the continent. These moves reflect a growing competition with Russia, which still maintains at least 50 embassies in Africa, many inherited from the Soviet era.

