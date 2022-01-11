ULC boss Beatrice Byenkya arraigned in court

Uganda Land Commission chairperson Ms Beatrice Nyakaisiki Byenkya with her co-accused in the court dock at the Anti-Corruption Court in Kampala on January 11, 2022. Photo | Abubaker Lubowa

By  Ruth Anderah

What you need to know:

  • The prosecution states that the four suspects on January 4, 2022, in disregard to the interests of the government, obstructed investigators from the IGG office to carry out a lawful search in the offices of ULC.

The Uganda Land Commission chairperson Ms Beatrice Nyakaisiki Byenkya has been arraigned in the Anti-Corruption Court and charged with abuse of office and obstruction of a search. 

