ULC boss Beatrice Byenkya arraigned in court

The Uganda Land Commission chairperson Ms Beatrice Nyakaisiki Byenkya has been arraigned in the Anti-Corruption Court and charged with abuse of office and obstruction of a search.

Ms Byenkya who appeared before Chief Magistrate Joan Aciro denied the charges.

She is jointly charged with three police officers attached to Uganda Land Commission.

The three police officers include; Richard Godfrey Anywar, Titus Wamono, and Edward Turyatunga, all police constables.

The prosecution states that the four suspects on January 4, 2022, in disregard to the interests of the government, obstructed investigators from the IGG office to carry out a lawful search in the offices of ULC.

Ms Byenkya is under investigation by the IGG on corruption-related incidences happening at the Uganda Land Commission.

Court is now hearing her bail application.