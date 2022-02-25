Prime

ULC in spot of bother after AG reveals Shs200b fraud

LEFT: Ms Beatrice Byenkya Nyakaisiki, the chairperson of Uganda Land Commission. PHOTO/ ISAAC KASAMANI

RIGHT: Mr John Muwanga, Auditor General,
PHOTO/ DAVID LUBOWA

By  Isaac Mufumba

What you need to know:

The AG report says the Commission lost in the excess of Shs5.2b, paying different people for the same pieces of land.

The Uganda Land Commission (ULC) is feared to have lost in the excess of Shs200b to ghost claimants, double compensations for land from private individuals as well as payment of goods and services at inflated costs.

