ULC on the spot over Nakawa-Naguru land

The Uganda Land Commission (ULC) acting chairperson, Prof Nyeko Pen-Mogi, takes oath while appearing before the Nakawa-Naguru probe committee at Parliament on March 14, 2022. PHOTO/DAVID LUBOWA

By  Faith Amongin

What you need to know:

  • According to the list that was before the committee, 25 of the 82.54 acres were allocated on presidential directives, while the rest was allocated through the Ministry of Lands and ULC.

Members of Parliament investigating the land at the former Nakawa-Naguru Housing Estate were yesterday irked to learn that the Uganda Land Commission (ULC) did not advertise before giving out land to 15 allocatees.

