ULS decries deteriorating respect for rule of law by State agencies

The Vice President of the Uganda Law Society (ULS), Mr Anthony Asiimwe, has decried the escalating and deteriorating respect for the Rule of Law by the State through security agencies.

Speaking during the official opening of the ULS's 16th annual Rule of Law Week on September 15, Mr Asiimwe warned that the continuous disrespect of the rule of law and court orders, if not tamed, could lead to chaotic situations and a return to the dark days of the past.

"The moment the public loses trust in this process, we shall all be affected," Mr Asiimwe emphasized, highlighting the importance of an independent judiciary. He called upon all institutions, security organs, government officials, and forces to respect court orders and urged the judiciary to take strong action against those who disobey court orders.

The week-long event, which kicked off in Masaka, honoring the ULS's past president, Sam Kalega Njuba's remarkable contribution to the legal fraternity, will run from September 15 to 19 under the theme: "Strengthening the Rule of Law through Collective Responsibility for Peace, Democracy, and Development."

As part of this annual week, the ULS will hold its Annual General Meeting in Kampala on September 18, where Justice Fredrick Martin Stephen Egonda-Ntende is expected to deliver a keynote address.

This year's annual Rule of Law week comes at a time when the ULS president, Mr. Isaac Ssemakadde, is in exile for over a year. Speaking at the event, the Masaka High Court Deputy Registrar, H/W Loe Karungi, who received the ULS delegation, emphasized the importance of working together with legal aid and the bar to achieve justice.

Mr Asiimwe added that the ULS had chosen Masaka due to the many issues the district faces, including a backlog of over 5,000 cases with only one judge and one registrar. He stated that society's responsibility is to help the common person and fight for their rights.

"The visit to Masaka aimed to sort out issues and find solutions to the challenges faced by the lawyers," he said.

Kalungu West MP, Mr Joseph Gonzaga Sewungu, hailed the ULS for visiting the Masaka Court to find out what was happening. He noted that the ULS had done well in tackling the problem of backlog cases and solving other issues.



