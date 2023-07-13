ULS dragged to court over failure to hold elections for representatives

The Uganda Law Society (ULS) has been dragged to court for not allowing advocates to participate in the election of lawyers representing the society at various statutory bodies like the media council, and Judicial Service Commission.

In his petition filed before the High Court Civil Division, Mr Steven Kalali who is also an advocate and member of ULS is seeking a declaration that the actions of the ULS council's appointment are illegal as it violates Regulation 13 of the ULS General (Election) Regulations 2016 and Section 10 of the USL Act.

"That ever since the coming into force of Uganda Law Society General Election Regulations 2016, the respondent through its respective or various council has never conducted any elections regarding the stipulated Elective Offices on various statutory bodies," Mr Kalali stated in his affidavit.

Adding: "I have severally petitioned over the issue of society representatives being illegal office holders and sought the respondent's respective council to intervene but all in vain. I have also made several follow up regarding the same but all in vain."

Mr Kalali further states that he is aware as a member that ULS's council does not have the power to appoint representatives to the elective offices of various statutory bodies without members' participation as required by the regulations.

"I am aware that since 2016 the members of the respondent (ULS) have never been accorded a chance to participate in nominating or appointing the respondent's representatives to the statutory bodies as required by law," Mr Kalali stated.

The documents further state that ULS's representatives on the various statutory bodies wit senior council Ms Ruth Sebatindira, and Ms Norah Matovu on the Judicial Service Commission as well as others on the other bodies have been on or held offices for many years without according members a chance to partake the same which outlaws democratic principles of good governance and transparency.

"This matter is so urgent and ought to be disposed of before the next General Elections set for September 2023 and there is a need to streamline the legal operations of the respondent in accordance with the Rule of Law by granting all reliefs herein sought in this suit," Mr Kalali said.