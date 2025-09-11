ULS stands in solidarity with Kenyan counterparts over gunned-down lawyer

The Uganda Law Society is standing in solidarity with their counterparts in Kenya as they prepare to hold a nationwide Purple Ribbon march on Friday, September 12, to show dissatisfaction following the assassination of their fellow lawyer.

Advocate Mathew Kyalo Mbobu was gunned down in what seemed to be a targeted killing on Wednesday, September 9, along Magadi Road in Kenya’s capital.

“We join the Kenya Law Society in mourning the loss of a legal titan whose three decades of practice, scholarly contributions, and public service as chairperson of the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal enriched Kenya’s legal and governance landscape,” Mr Isaac Ssemakadde, the president of ULS, wrote in a media statement.

Adding, “The Uganda Law Society stands in resolute solidarity with our esteemed colleagues at the Law Society (LSK) as they prepare to hold a nationwide Purple Ribbon march on Friday, 12th September.”

On Tuesday, shock swept through Nairobi following the brutal killing of a senior lawyer in what seemed to be a drive-by shooting on the busy street of Magadi.

Mr Mbobu, a respected lawyer, was driving home when an unknown gunman riding on a motorbike pulled towards his car before opening fire on him, killing him instantly.

The Kenyan police have since launched a manhunt for the killers, though the motive for gunning down the advocate is still unknown.

According to Mr Ssemakadde, there is an alarming rise in human rights violations across the East African region, especially as the sister states go into general polls, where citizens, activists, and professionals are silenced through violence, intimidation, and state-sanctioned abductions.

He added that these acts strike at the heart of the rule of law, erode public trust in governance, and threaten the very foundation of our democratic aspirations.

“To our colleagues in Kenya, we say your fight is our fight. The Purple Ribbon march is a powerful symbol of resistance against the normalisation of violence and a clarion call for justice,” he said.