Ultrasound scanner lies idle for two years

An ultrasound scan machine has been lying idle at Butebo Health Centre IV in Butebo District for two years, Daily Monitor has learnt.

This has been attributed to lack of a technician to operate it, forcing patients to trek several kilometres in search of services elsewhere.

Mr Ambrose Ndoboli, the chairperson of the Education and Health Committee in the district, said during a recent council meeting that it is unfortunate that the medical equipment has remained non-functional because they lack a sonographer to operate it.

“The ultrasound scanning machine was purchased under primary healthcare and placed at Butebo health facility but up to now it is not in use,” Mr Ndoboli said.

He added that the district should employ a technician to operate the machine to improve service delivery at the facility.

This publication has learnt that patients pay between Shs30,000 and Shs50,000 to access ultrasound scan at different facilities outside the district.

The machine, through a diagnostic imaging technique, is used to see internal body organs for proper diagnosis.

It is also used to examine pregnant women to determine the status of the foetus.

Mr Ndoboli also said there is a shortage of medical officers and staff houses at Butebo and other health facilities in the district.

“There is a need to recruit medical staff and upgrade the facility to a hospital status so as to bring service nearer to the people,” he said.

Mr Moses Wakida, a resident, said no health worker had been trained on how to operate it ever since the machine was procured.

“The machine is just lying idle and gathering dust due to the lack of a specialised person to operate it,” Mr Wakida said.

Additionally, the locals noted that Butebo and other facilities in the district face challenges of drug shortages.

Butebo District has 10 health facilities serving 12 sub-counties and five urban councils.

Mr Nathan Tibakou, the assistant district health officer, said the current structure does not allow the district to recruit a sonographer at Butebo Health Centre IV.

"The patients are normally advised to seek these services from recognised private health facilities," he said.