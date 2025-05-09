UMA asks govt to allow Eddie Mutwe access treatment outside prison

The Uganda Medical Association (UMA) has appealed to the government to permit Edward Ssebufu, also known as Eddie Mutwe, the chief bodyguard of National Unity Platform (NUP) president Robert Kyagulanyi, to receive specialised treatment outside of prison, following injuries allegedly sustained through torture in detention.

Speaking to journalists on Friday, May 9, 2025, at Mulago, UMA Secretary General Dr Joel Mirembe said the medical facilities at Masaka Central Prison, classified as a Health Centre III, lack the capacity and expertise to handle Ssebufu’s complex medical needs.

He urged the government to allow an independent medical evaluation and treatment by doctors of Ssebufu’s choice outside the prison system.

“We urge the government to authorise a comprehensive, independent, and specialised medical assessment for all victims of torture, including Mr Ssebufu,” Dr Mirembe said. “This can be conducted by a medical team from the Uganda Medical Association to determine the appropriate course of treatment.”

He added that UMA teams are ready and willing to provide the necessary medical support without compromise, stressing that adequate care was unlikely within the prison system.

UMA officials visited Mr Ssebufu at Masaka Central Prison on May 7, 2025, and described his condition as dire. Dr Mirembe said the team observed visible signs of torture, including healing scars, open wounds, swelling in the limbs, and bruises. He added that Ssebufu was in intense physical and psychological pain and had to be carried into the visitation room by fellow inmates.

“He recounted being stripped naked, mocked, and subjected to physical, sexual, and verbal abuse,” Dr Mirembe revealed. “He also described sensory deprivation, mock executions, and inhumane conditions, breaking down in tears as he spoke and expressing fear for his life if denied proper medical care.”

Ssebufu was allegedly abducted by security operatives on April 26, 2025, in Mukono District. On May 1, 2025, the Chief of Defence Forces, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, shared pictures of Ssebufu on Twitter, appearing nearly naked, and claimed he was "in the basement, learning Runyankole." The post drew widespread local and international condemnation.

Uganda Human Rights Commission chairperson Ms Mariam Wangadya also condemned the incident in a letter addressed to Gen Muhoozi on the same day, denouncing the torture and illegal detention.

Mr Ssebufu appeared before Masaka Chief Magistrate Abdallah Kayiza on May 6, 2025, and was charged with six counts, including aggravated robbery, robbery, and assault. He was remanded to Masaka Central Prison until May 25, 2025.