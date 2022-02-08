Umeme disconnects Tororo market over Shs7m debt

The Shs28b market was completed and commissioned by President Museveni in November 2020. PHOTO | FILE

By  Joseph Omollo

What you need to know:

  • The town clerk, Mr Paul Omoko, said they have been persuading the traders to pay  the power bills since the market was completed but in vain.

Power distributor Umeme has disconnected electricity from Tororo Central market in Tororo Town over a Shs7 million accumulated bill, paralysing business at the facility.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.