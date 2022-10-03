Umeme imposter electrocuted in Kayunga

Shock struck residents in Kayunga Town Council in Kayunga District on Monday morning when an imposter of Umeme staff was electrocuted trying to rectify a power problem in the area.

The police identified the deceased Sula Kafeero, 50, a resident of Kayunga West zone.

According to an eyewitness, Mr Dan Lusse, the deceased who was in the company of his brother only identified as Jamir, was climbing an electricity pole to rectify a power problem, when he was electrocuted.

“At around 9am, Kafeero arrived with his brother Jamir at the home of a yet-to-be-identified resident, where he had been called to help rectify a power problem. The house had the previous night experienced a blackout,” he said.

He said after negotiations on how much he should be paid for the work, Kafeero clad in pole climbing shoes, started the work. He, however, had no protective gears on his hands.

“As he climbed, he touched on a wire that supports the pole which had accidentally got connected to the electrical wires and was electrocuted. He cried for help as his brother advised him to jump down, in vain,” another witness said.

He was trapped in electrical wires from where Umeme staff removed him moments later.

Police arrived at the scene and allowed the relatives to take Kafeero’s body for burial.

But Ms Eseza Birungi, the Kayunga Umeme centre supervisor said they had tried to sensitise locals to avoid calling impostors to rectify power problems but they had refused to heed their advice.