Umeme moots plan to install cameras on transmission towers to curb vandalism

In a bid to fight the rampant vandalism of power transmission lines and distribution infrastructure across the country, Umeme is exploring a plan to install cameras on all the towers.

"We have over 1 million towers across the country and we are exploring the plan of installing cameras in strategic locations. Our mandate of supplying power to Ugandans ends in 2025 so, we have the mandate to secure the power infrastructure," Mr Peter Kaujju, the Umeme head of communications and marketing said during an engagement in Mukono Town with a cross section of Mukono District leaders and police as part of Umeme activities to celebrate the customer service week.

According to him, the cameras would not only help to capture the muggers but also scare away some from engaging in the vice.

Asked whether the investment in the cameras would be cost effective given that their mandate ends in two years, Mr Kaujju said "the electricity infrastructure belongs to Ugandans so there should not be any worry about that"

There have been numerous cases of vandalism of electricity infrastructure across the country with Mukono and Buikwe districts having the highest cases.

The meeting which was attended by among others Ms Fatuma Ndisaba, the Mukono RDC and Mr Nicholas Nabaasa, the Mukono District police community liaison officer was aimed at updating the district leadership about the Umeme services and to tell them about the challenges they face and how to resolve them.

The power distribution company spends at least Shs400 million to build one tower, according to Mr Kaujju who noted that steel scrap dealers have been found to be part of the racket involved in vandalism.

He said a total of 1.8 million customers are being served on the national grid with a target of 2 million customers by the end of the year.

He said with the reduction in power connection fees from Shs730,000 to 470,000 people should stop illegal power connections and regularize their connections.

Ms Ndisaba said installing cameras on towers would save the agency from having to spend a lot of money to restore vandalized infrastructure.