Umeme to pay out Shs87b dividends

Power distributor Umeme Limited said Monday that it intends to pay out a $23 million (about Shs87 billion) dividend to its shareholders, as it prepares to exit the market.

The dividends, as recommended by the Board of Directors, will increase from Shs19.8 billion to Shs 87 billion in 2022 and will be paid to investors who purchase Umeme shares on or before June 27, 2023, subject to shareholder approval at the Annual General Meeting on May 18, 2023.

“The dividend, which is subject to withholding tax, will be paid on or about July 20, 2023 to shareholders registered in the books of the company at the close of business on June 30, 2020,” Umeme said in a Monday morning statement.

The company's earnings per share increased from Shs85.7 to Shs 91.3 in the year ending December 2022. While gross profits decreased by 1.5 percent to Shs 633 billion during the same period. Umeme attributed this to lower capital expenses and energy loss.

According to the company’s audited financial statement, “the year was characterized by negative changes in the macroeconomic environment, inflation, and increased interest rates.”

Despite this, Umeme's outstanding interest-bearing debt fell significantly, from Shs336 billion in 2021 to Shs176.6 billion in 2022, as debt repayments were completed.

Furthermore, the company's operating profit for the fiscal year ending December 2022 increased by Shs 25.3 billion to Shs 238.8 billion.

Electricity billing revenue collections increased from 99.1 percent in 2021 to 99.7 percent in 2022, which the company attributed to the introduction of Yaka pre-paid meters and improved bill payment culture.