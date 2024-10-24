UMSC appoints Sheikh Bukenya as new deputy Mufti

The Uganda Muslim Supreme Council (UMSC) has appointed Sheikh Hafidh Haroon Muhammad Bukenya as the new deputy Mufti, replacing Sheikh Abdallah Ssemambo who resigned amid controversy.

The announcement was made at Old Kampala mosque by the Director of Sharia Sheikh Ziyad Lubanga on Thursday, in the presence of Mufti of Uganda Sheikh Ramadhan Mubajje.

This development comes as the UMSC prepares to celebrate 50 years of existence on December 12, 2024. Mufti Mubajje expressed pride in the council's achievements, citing President Museveni's acknowledgment of their growth.

"Recently, while celebrating the National Muslim Women's Conference, President Museveni noted that if you put emphasis on a small thing, you can get something bigger and meaningful with time, and we can confirm this," Mubajje said.

Mubajje highlighted the council's progress, including the construction of the Gaddafi Mosque, and acknowledged the challenges they faced, including a decade of infighting that affected the Muslim community.

"We are here to thank Allah that UMSC is moving forward steadily and balanced because many have witnessed where we have come from," he said.

Mubajje also regretted the ten years lost to infighting, which affected the Muslim community across the country. However, he noted that Muslims have united again, and development programs are progressing well.

"We are sure that Muslims have united again across the country, and development programs are progressing well, where we have empowered different categories of people," he said.

The newly appointed Sheikh Bukenya pledged to promote and protect the Muslim community. "I am ready to work with the existing leadership to ensure we fulfill all our goals for the betterment of the Muslim community," he said.

The UMSC's 50-year celebration is expected to draw dignitaries from various Muslim countries, with keynote addresses and other events planned. Mubajje urged all Ugandans to support the appointed committee heading the commemoration and thanked President Museveni for promoting unity among Muslims.