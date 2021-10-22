UMSC budgets Shs7 billion for elections

By AL-MAHDI SSENKABIRWA More by this Author

By Wilson Kutamba

The Uganda Muslim Supreme Council (UMSC) has budgeted about Shs6.9 billion for elections of new Muslim leaders that will be held between March and May next year.

The tenure of the current UMSC general assembly, the top decision-making organ of the council, expires in 2022.

UMSC last organised election of members of the general assembly in 2012 and for the Mufti in 2001.

Mr Ashiraf Zziwa Muvawala, the UMSC spokesperson, said they expect to mobilise the funds from the Muslim community and well-wishers.

“We don’t have the money now, but we have started resource mobilisation from the Muslim community and well-wishers and hope we will have the required funds by the time of the elections ,” he said yesterday.

Mr Omar Wasswa, the UMSC administrative secretary and the UMSC acting electoral commission chairperson, said the funds will cover administrative costs, office requirements, civic education and stationery.

“After coming up with a budget, focus is now on drafting the electoral road-map, forms and sourcing service providers for stationery and other supplies,” Mr Wasswa said.

He said the electoral road map will be ready by January.

Allegations

However, some members of the general assembly claim the process leading to the elections is flawed, and want it called off.

A member, who preferred anonymity, said the draft constitution, which UMSC plans to use during elections, has illegally been amended and makes the process a nullity.

“Even the budget being circulated has not been approved by the executive and general assembly,” a member of the general assembly, said.

UMSC regional leaders are currently discussing the draft constitution which proposes a raft of changes.

If the UMSC’s draft constitution is ratified, Mufti Sheikh Shaban Ramathan Mubajje will be eligible to occupy the office for another five years.

Under the current UMSC constitution, Sheikh Mubajje, 66, who has been in office since December 2000, is supposed to relinquish office when he clocks 70 in 2025.

A draft constitution, which Saturday Monitor has seen, indicates that the mufti should be at least 55 years and can serve one term of 10 years until he clocks 75.

But Article 23 of the UMSC constitution says for any amendments to be made, the general assembly has to first pass a resolution supported by at least two thirds of all the members of the assembly.

Under the same Article 23, the notice convening the meeting has to state the fact and general nature of the proposed amendments. However, this was not followed since the UMSC general assembly has not sat for over a year.

After electing the Muslim leaders at lower levels next year, the Muslim faithful will shift focus to electing a new mufti.

Mufti Mubajje has on several occasions said he wanted to serve as Mufti for a short time after ushering in a new constitution, but continuous court and internal Muslim leadership wrangles have forced him to stay longer in office.

Currently, the country’s Muslims have two parallel administrations – one headed by Mufti Mubajje at the UMSC headquarters at Old Kampala, and another based at Kibuli hill headed by the acting Supreme Mufti Sheik Muhamood Kibatte.