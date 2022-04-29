UMSC conceals budget for Gaddafi Mosque renovation

The Uganda Muslim Supreme Council (UMSC) has declined to reveal the actual budget for the ongoing renovation works of the Gaddafi National Mosque in Kampala.

The project which started early last month is aimed at face-lifting the majestic structure which houses the official seat of the Islamic faith in the country.

When asked about the project on Thursday, UMSC public relations officer Mr Ashraf Zziwa said: ‘’It is a Good Samaritan and friend to the Muslim community who appealed to us not to disclose his name and the budget for the ongoing works.”

He added: “Islam teaches us to full fill promises and I request you leave it at that.”

The mosque has a seating capacity of over 15,000 worshippers and can hold another 1,100 in the gallery, while the terrace caters for another 3,500.

In 2016, President Museveni promised that the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) engineering brigade unit would undertake the renovation works.

“We are happy that a Good Samaritan is lending a hand as we wait for the President to fulfil his pledge, ‘’ Mr Zziwa told this publication.

Workers renovating the Gaddafi National Mosque on April 27, 2022 PHOTO/AL MAHDI SSENKABIRWA

Mr Zziwa said the ongoing works, expected to be completed by December, will also cover the renovation of the mosque library, conference hall, administrative offices, wash rooms, compound and redesigning flower gardens.

“It is evident that the ongoing repairs will inconvenience worshipers during the Idd festivities slated for either Sunday or Monday (depending on the sight of new crescent moon) but we are improvising to ensure that the day’s events go on smoothly without interrupting the workers,” he noted.

The mosque in mention is home to offices of the mufti, his deputy, secretary general and UMSC all departments.

Prior to the renovation works, the mosque had started developing cracks which raised concerns among the Muslim community with some suggesting to make individual financial contributions towards the project.

The UMSC rejected the idea, saying “the project was huge and required a lot of money which individual worshippers couldn’t raise.”

ALSO READ: A view of the city atop Old Kampala

Over the years, UMSC has accumulated debts for maintaining the mosque since the Libyan government suspended funding for the mosque- and sometimes electricity and water are cut off for several weeks over delay to pay the bills.

About Gaddafi Mosque

Located at Old Kampala hill, the national mosque is the biggest in the East African region and second biggest on the African continent.

It was completed in 2006 and opened in 2007 by former Libyan leader, late Col Muammar Gaddafi and President Museveni.

Col Gaddafi funded the project through the World Islamic Call Society (WICS) at the time headquartered in Tripoli, Libya.

However, in 2013, UMSC renamed the mosque National Mosque following the death of Col Gaddafi in 2011 fearing that the new Libyan administration could not look after the mosque under the old name.