UMSC leadership row case awaits judgment on notice – Court

The case in which Uganda Muslim Supreme Council is challenging the election of Sheikh Abdullah Ssemambo as the acting Mufti, replacing the embattled Sheikh Shaban Ramathan Mubajje is awaiting judgment before the Jinja High Court.

Justice Faridah Shamilah Bukirwa of the Jinja-based High Court stated that the judgment would be delivered on notice and ordered lawyers from both parties to file their written submissions.

“I have granted you leave (respondent's lawyer) to file your written submission by May 22. The applicant (UMSC) will make their submissions by May 29. Then the respondent will make their rejoinder on June 5. I will give a date of judgment on notice,” she ruled on Wednesday.

The judge ruled that the case would proceed with the case ex-parte, without the defence lawyers from UMSC. This ruling led the UMSC defence team, led by Deputy Secretary-General Ali Muhammad Aluma and Senior Counsel Makmot Adam Kibwanga, to storm out of court. The same court had previously barred lawyers Musa Kabega and Kibwanga from representing UMSC.

Uganda Muslim Supreme Council spokesperson Mr Ashiraf Zziwa stated that it is unfair for the judge to order the case to continue when they don’t have lawyers.

“The Ugandan constitution gives every side a chance to get a lawyer of their choice. There is no justice for the judge to order the case to continue when we don’t have lawyers. It is unfair,” he stated.

Mr Elias Luyimbazi Nalukoola, the respondent’s lawyer submitted that: “The applicants must file the cases as individuals but not as UMSC because it is the one which sacked them. Sheikh Mubajje filed the application after he was removed from office. Court was not aware that he was sacked until himself through UMSC filed the application.”

The Bunyoro-Tooro regional Khadi Sheik Muhammad Irumba said the court must expedite the case because there is no legal Mufti in Uganda.

“Sheik Mubajje and his executive are in office illegally because they were sacked by UMSC. Every activity which is ongoing in Mufti’s office is illegal. The Muslim fraternity is in trouble because we don’t know who is currently handling the Muslim finances because all the national committees were suspended by the general assembly,” he said.

Sheikh Ssemambo was on December 17, 2023, elected as acting Mufti, but Mubajje through UMSC protested this, saying the meeting which came up with this resolution, was illegally convened.

The case arose after a faction of UMSC general assembly members filed a petition with the Jinja High Court, questioning the management of UMSC affairs, particularly the improper disposal of Muslim properties, including the UMSC headquarters at Old Kampala Hill.

As a result, Justice Bukirwa issued several orders, including allowing a special sitting of the UMSC general assembly at a neutral venue to discuss issues at UMSC headquarters.