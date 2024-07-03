UMSC Masaka District Khadi defects to Kibuli faction

In a surprising move, Sheikh Badru Wasajja Kiruuta, the district Khadi for Masaka and Kalungu under the Uganda Muslim Supreme Council (UMSC), along with his executive team, has defected to the parallel Muslim administration based at Kibuli Hill in Kampala.

Sheik Kiruuta, once considered a close associate of Mufti of Uganda Shaban Mubajje, visited Kibuli Hill on Tuesday and pledged allegiance to Sheikh Muhammad Galabuzi, the Supreme Mufti of Uganda. He criticized Mufti Mubajje for what he termed as mismanagement of UMSC.

Fresh from completing the holy pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia, Sheikh Kiruuta was warmly received by Sheikh Galabuzi at Kibuli Hill. He stated that his decision to join the Kibuli faction was motivated by a desire to unify the Muslim community in Masaka and foster its development.

“For the period we have had parallel leaderships in the Masaka region, little has been achieved, I think if we unite we can achieve more. While in Mecca I prayed for this and asked Allah to guide me to make the right choice and here I am," he said.

He said as leaders, they need to make sacrifices for the good of the people they lead, adding that his team had failed to achieve unity while serving under Mufti Mubajje’s leadership.

Sheikh Galabuzi hailed Sheikh Kiruuta's move as a testament to the effective leadership of the Kibuli faction. He highlighted that several Muslim district leaders from Masaka, Rakai, and Lyantonde have already joined them, with ongoing discussions to recruit leaders from Kiruhura and Mbarara.

Sheikh Kiruuta succeeded Sheikh Buruhan Bagunduuse in 2021 following Bagunduuse's suspension. His father, the late Sheikh Huzair Kiruta, had served as Masaka District Khadi for over 40 years, initially leading the Old Kampala Muslim faction in Masaka before the Kibuli-based faction appointed Sheikh Swaib Ndugga as regional district Khadi in 2009.

Sheik Bagunduse has since been appointed Buganda Region special envoy in the Office of the Supreme Mufti.

Mr Ashiraf Zziwa Muvawala, the UMSC spokesperson, said they are not moved by Kiruuta’s defection to Kibuli group and preparations are underway to replace him.