UMSC takes land dispute with Jinja hospital to Museveni

The Uganda Muslim Supreme Council (UMSC) in Jinja City has escalated its land dispute with Jinja Regional Referral Hospital to President Yoweri Museveni.

The contested land, located at Plots 31-39, Nile Avenue, has been under a security order barring both parties from accessing it while the matter is in court. Despite this, Jinja Hospital has engaged the Engineering Brigade of the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) to construct a wall fence around the land as a precautionary measure.

This construction has led to claims from the Muslim community in Jinja that they have been denied access to their cemetery on the land. Busoga Regional Khadi, Dr. Hussein Muhammad Bowa, has now sought President Museveni’s intervention, highlighting that the land has been used by the community since 1932.

Dr Bowa indicated that, after requesting access to their cemetery from the Uganda Lands Commission without a response, they turned to the

President. His letter, dated August 28, 2024, expresses deep concern over the situation, stating, “Your Excellency, candidly speaking on my behalf and on behalf of the entire Muslim community in Jinja, I must say we are greatly saddened and inevitably pushed into restlessness by this development. The burial place holds deep cultural, emotional and religious values and so the (Uganda Lands) Commission purporting to allocate the same to self-seekers as said, shall certainly desecrate the cemetery.”

It adds: “Your Excellency, the Jinja Muslim Community (UMSC) premised on the disputed fact of ownership and use of the land as a cemetery, has by extension and without interruption since 1932, been used for access, easement, parking and pre-burial rites.”

The letter further explains that the land has been utilized by the Jinja Muslim community for access, parking, and pre-burial rites without interruption since 1932.

Jinja District Kadhi, Sheikh Ismail Adi Basoga, has also reached out to the President, requesting intervention to “harmonize the situation” after various attempts to resolve the issue through other offices proved unsuccessful.

In response, Ms Phionah Barungi, Senior Presidential Assistant in charge of Special Duties, directed Jinja Resident City Commissioner

Richard Gulume to halt any transactions concerning the land. Her letter, dated August 29, 2024, states, “. . . We are in receipt of a complaint from Dr Hussein Muhammad Bowa on behalf of the Busoga Muslim region, that the Muslim community has been denied access to their land which they have used for several activities.”

It adds: “The purpose, hereof, is to request your esteemed office to halt any transaction on the said land by any person, institution or agent until inquiries into this matter are completed by this office.”

Mr Gulume indicated that while he cannot stop the UPDF Engineering Brigade's ongoing work, he has instructed security to grant temporary access to the cemetery while negotiations continue. He also mentioned that the Uganda Lands Commission’s Chairperson’s term had expired, and while it has been renewed, the Chairperson is yet to be vetted by Parliament, delaying further transactions.

Jinja Hospital Director, Dr Alfred Yayi, stated that previous meetings with the Uganda Lands Commission resulted in a resolution affirming the land's designation for the UMSC. However, Jinja Hospital has contracted the UPDF Engineering Brigade to build a perimeter wall at Shs300 million as a “security measure” against encroachment.

Dr Yayi noted that the UMSC was advised to formally request access to their cemetery, but as of now, no such request has been received.