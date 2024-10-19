UMU awards highest number of PhD graduates in 31 years

Uganda Martyrs University (UMU) has achieved a remarkable feat, awarding nine PhDs, the highest number in its 31-year history. The graduation ceremony, held at the main campus in Nkozi on Friday, honoured two distinguished Ugandans with honorary doctorates of Laws.

His Grace Baptist Odama, Archbishop Emeritus of Gulu Archdiocese, was recognised for his 50 years of holistic service to humanity, while Mr Fabian Kasi, Managing Director of Centenary Bank, was honoured for his 34 years of service and leadership in finance, accounting, and banking.

"The University Council and Senate have graciously accepted to honour two of our distinguished persons with the honorary doctorates of Uganda Martyrs University for their faithful and dedicated service to humanity," said Prof. Patrick Edrin Kyamanywa, UMU Vice-Chancellor.

Seven other PhD graduates were awarded degrees in various fields, including Agro-Ecology and Food Systems, Public Health, Development Studies, and Business Administration.

During the ceremony, Prof Kyamanywa reminded President Museveni of his 2018 pledge of Shs500m towards the Jubilee block at UMU Lubaga Campus and a bus, requesting a revision of the amount due to inflation and current economic conditions.

Rt. Rev. Antony Zziwa, UMU Chancellor and Chairperson of Uganda Episcopal Conference, advised graduands to be honest and reliable.

"When you go out there, please keep the good name of our university and fight all the evils, including corruption," he said.

A total of 2,104 students graduated, comprising undergraduates, diploma students, postgraduate diploma students, master's degree students, and certificate students.