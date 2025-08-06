Umukuka urges Elgon locals to embrace irrigation

His Royal Highness Jude Mike Mudoma, the Umukuka of Bugisu, has called on residents in the Elgon sub-region to embrace irrigation farming so as to make better use of the region’s numerous streams and rivers.

Mr Mudoma said for instance Bugisu sub-region, which is part of Elgon has more than 200 streams and most of the water just goes without proper utilisation instead of being put to proper use so carry commercial farming and also help in the fight against climate change.

"We should not just donate all this water to Sudan and Egypt, all we need is sensitisation of the masses and expertise to use it through irrigation to increase food production," he said.

Mr Mudoma, who was speaking at the launch of Davis and Shirtliff branch in Mbale City on Wednesday , asked the company to partner with Bukuka Bwa Bugisu to have a tour of different areas in Bugisu sub region to sensitise them on new irrigation technology on the market and proper utilisation of water sources.

"We shall work closely with the company so that we can take a tour around Bugisu region so that you sensitise people on irrigation equipment, get clean water to reduce water borne diseases," he said.

Mr Patrick Mufwoya, the Managing Director Davis and Shirtliff in Uganda said the new branch in Mbale City brings services closer to a number commercial farmers in the area who lacked knowledge about irrigation equipment and proper utilisation of water resources.

"The Eastern region and specifically Bugisu has a lot of commercial farmers and with this branch we are extending a lot of information about water management, distribution and treatment, " Mufwoya said, adding that they are to engage the institution to support the local community to access clean water.

With multiple branches in Kampala ,Jinja ,Arua, Mukono,Mbarara and Mbale City, Mr Mufwoya said their mission is to improve people's lives through access to the water they want.

"Most of our irrigation equipment are solar powered and we hope they will address some of the issues like food security and fight against climate change, we aim to improve the region through agriculture and employment opportunities for the locals," he said.

Established in 1946,The Davis and Shirtliff has earned international recognition in supply of Water Pumps, Boreholes Solutions, Swimming Pools, Water Treatment, Generators, Solar Solutions and Irrigation.

The group boasts of over 99 branches in Africa operating in Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Zambia, Rwanda, South Sudan, DRC, Zimbabwe, Ethiopia.

Mr Cassim Namugali, the Mayor of Mbale said the company extending its services to Bugisu is a sign that Mbale City continues to attract investors.

"Our people will benefit from the quality services and our people should know that such big companies come to places because of the stability, peaceful, and clean environment,” he said.



