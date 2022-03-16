UN adopts resolution promoting bicycles to combat climate change

Some of the 'Yellow bicycles' that were distributed to different NRM local leaders on August 16, 2020. PHOTO/DAVID LUBOWA

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Increasing cycling through improved road safety and the promotion of bike-riding will help achieve sustainable development.
  • Also, the UN Security Council voted Tuesday to prolong its peacekeeping mission in South Sudan for one more year, after Russia and China chose to abstain.

The 193 members of the United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution Tuesday supporting bicycles as a tool for combatting climate change.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.