UN adopts Uganda’s proposal on nitrogen management

The United Nations Environmental Assembly has adopted Uganda’s proposal calling upon countries around the world to accelerate efforts to promote global sustainable use of nitrogen by 2030.

Speaking at the UN environmental assembly in Nairobi on Wednesday, Ms Beatrice Atim Anywar, the State Minister for Environment, said nitrogen is important for food security and minimises negative environmental impact.

Ms Anywar said raising awareness will create opportunities in farming and ensure sustainable use of available nitrogen resources.

“We recognise that nitrogen is linked to air and water pollution. It is also linked to greenhouse gas emissions, food biodiversity, health and economy. We look forward to working further with Sri Lanka and other UN member states on this emerging international challenge,” she said.

Ms Anywar said by conserving nitrogen, there will be promotion of cleaner air, water and climate resilience.

Mr Velupillai Kananathan, the Permanent Representative to UNEP and High Commissioner of Sri Lanka to Kenya, said he played a pivotal role in lobbying and obtaining the support of UNEP Member States in passing the resolution, which was proposed by Sri Lanka, and co-sponsored by Uganda, Brazil, Maldives, and Pakistan, championing the cause for sustainable nitrogen use.

“In sub-Saharan Africa, insufficient access to nitrogen resources is a key limitation to crop yields and a risk to soil degradation. Whether farmers are using bagged nitrogen fertilisers or nitrogen from biological sources such as legumes, the sound management of nitrogen is critical for both yields and environment,” he said.

According to him, reducing nitrogen waste means contribution to improved food supply. This can be done by reprocessing nutrients in wastewater streams for application in agriculture.

Prof Mark Sutton, the director of the Global environment facility project towards an International Nitrogen Management System, said if one can smell manure, then it is already losing its value to the atmosphere.