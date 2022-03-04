UN adopts Uganda’s proposal on nitrogen management

By  STEPHEN OTAGE

What you need to know:

  • Speaking at the UN environmental assembly in Nairobi on Wednesday, Ms Beatrice Atim Anywar, the State Minister for Environment, said nitrogen is important for food security and minimises negative environmental impact.

The United Nations Environmental Assembly has adopted Uganda’s proposal calling upon countries around the world to accelerate efforts to promote global sustainable use of nitrogen by 2030.

