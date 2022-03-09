UN and US press South Sudan to prepare for elections 

South Sudan's President Salva Kiir. The United Nations and United States have urged the leaders in the country to prepare for elections. PHOTO | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The US ambassador to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, said that in order to "work toward a true democracy," the South Sudanese government needed to move swiftly to implement the provisions set out in an agreement on revitalizing the peace process.

The United Nations and United States urged the leaders of South Sudan Monday to do more to prepare for elections due to be held in less than a year or risk "catastrophe."

