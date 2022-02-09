UN court orders Uganda to pay DR Congo $325m war damages

The last batch of soldiers with the Uganda People's Defense Force (UPDF) return through the town of Goli after withdrawing from the Democratic Republic of Congo's (DRC) embattled Ituri region on May 19, 2003. PHOTO/ AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Last year Kinshasa's agents were back in court however accusing Kampala "of serious breaches of human rights verging on barbarity".

The UN's top court on Wednesday ordered Uganda to pay the Democratic Republic of Congo $325 million over a brutal war two decades ago, just a fraction of what Kinshasa demanded.

